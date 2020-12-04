STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine Prakasam hospitals get Rs 68 crore infrastructure boost

All the hospitals will get additional facilities, including a special medical block with a sophisticated operation theatre, labour room, ward with additional beds and medical equipment among others. 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities are planning to ramp up infrastructure in nine government hospitals through the AP State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation (APSMIDC) in the first phase. In this regard, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 68 crore under Nadu-Nedu. 

All the hospitals will get additional facilities, including a special medical block with a sophisticated operation theatre, labour room, ward with additional beds and medical equipment among others. The nine hospitals include Government Mother and Child Hospital in Ongole and government hospitals in Giddalur, Kondepi, Darsi, Yerragondapalem, Kandukur, Podili, Cumbham and Pedda Dornala. 

A few months ago, due to the rise in coronavirus cases at RIMS, Ongole and in view of the safety of infants and mothers, the gynaecology department of RIMS was shifted to the Government Mother and Child Hospital in Ongole. As the patients are facing a shortage of beds, the authorities spent Rs 5 crore to ramp up the infrastructure in the Mother and Child Hospital. Similarly, the bed strength of the Giddalur government hospital will be enhanced to 100 from the existing 50. In this regard, the government has allocated Rs 23 crore. 

“We have started development works in all the government hospitals of Prakasam district, but it will be done in a phased manner,” APSMDC executive engineer A Ravi said. 

