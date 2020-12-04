Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena all set to launch ‘Jai Kisan’

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said a flagship programme named ‘Jai Kisan’ will be launched by the Jana Sena Party to extend a helping hand to the tenant farmers and other farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

“After a detailed discussion in the coming days with all the farmer unions across the State, the party will begin the ‘Jai Kisan’ programme to ensure Minimum Support Prices (MSP) to the farmers, irrespective of floods and rains,” the Jana Sena chief said here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons in Tirupati, the actor-turned-politician said, “We request the government to provide an interim relief of Rs 10,000 to farmers in the next 48 hours. Already four farmers committed suicide in the State after suffering crop damage due to cyclone Nivar.”