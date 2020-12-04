Pregnant woman ends life over fear of childbirth in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 24-year-old pregnant woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a well due to Tokophobia (fear of childbirth) at Musunuru on Thursday.

According to Musunuru SI Raja Reddy, the woman got married in February and was eight-months pregnant. Quoting the family members, the SI said the woman was scared of giving birth to a child since her fifth month of pregnancy.

“After coming to know about her condition, her family members took her to several hospitals in Vijayawada and Eluru for treatment,’’ the SI said. However, the woman could not overcome the fear.

Suicide Helpline: OneLife: 78930-78930, Roshni, Hyd-based NGO: 040-66202000