STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

5 SPVs to finalise financial tie-ups for new projects

In addition to the above four, one more company would be floated for AP State Water Security Development Projects.

Published: 05th December 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Several villages in Devipatnam and other mandals in the Agency of East Godavari, Polavaram in West Godavari district were also cut off
By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources Department has expedited the process of finding financial tie-ups for major irrigation projects by according permission for the incorporation of four special purpose vehicles (SPVs) so far. The officials are working to establish one more State-owned company soon so that the SPVs can be registered and can start the process of raising funds for the execution of the projects. 

So far, the department has issued orders for the formation of four SPVs for Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project, YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti Project and Krishna Kolleru Salinity Mitigation Project. While the incorporation of AP Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project Development Corporation Limited is completed, according to the officials, the process for the others is at an advanced stage. In addition to the above four, one more company would be floated for AP State Water Security Development Projects.

According to information, around 45 projects - 27 under Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation, six under Krishna Kolleru Drought Mitigation, five under Palnadu Drought Mitigation, four under Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and three under AP State Water Security Development Projects --  have been classified into the above five categories to be taken up on a priority basis. An estimated Rs 72,000 to Rs 74,000 crore is required over the next five years for implementing the above projects. While about Rs 7,000 crore would be required in the present financial year for the projects, Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 crore has been the projected requirement for each of the next four fiscal years until 2024-25.

“The idea of formation of SPVs is to ensure that all the projects have financial tie-ups before their execution so that there won’t be any delay to implement them. We have already approached financial institutions including banks and development agencies such as Power Finance Corporation Ltd and Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd, and are in talks for some of the projects,” a senior official explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SPV
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp