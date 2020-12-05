Andhra COVID-19: 913 recover in a day as 599 new cases emerge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The coronavirus count in Andhra Pradesh grew by 599 infections to reach 8,70,675 on Friday. However, 8,57,233 have already been cured with the discharge of 913 more. Six more Covid-19 deaths were reported pushing the toll to 7,020 even as the active cases stands at 6,422.

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 63,406 confirmatory tests including 15,412 Rapid Antigen tests were performed in the state in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. With the new additions, a total of 1,02,93,151 samples have been tested in the state.

With 115 people testing positive, Krishna district reported the highest growth in Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours, followed by Chittoor (92) and West Godavari (85). Seven districts reported under 50 new positives even as the lowest one-day spike of just eight cases was recorded in Vizianagaram district.East Godavari district, with a caseload of 1,22,548, is the most affected district followed by West Godavari (92,770 cases), Chittoor (84,072), Guntur (73,198) and Anantapur (66,769). Till now, eight districts have reported over 60,000 infections. Vizianagaram, where 40,742 people have tested positive till now, is the least affected district.

The lowest active cases are in Kurnool (137), Vizianagaram (153) and Kadapa (175), and the most in Krishna (1,209), Guntur (948), East Godavari (857) and Nellore (675). Among the six new casualties, two were reported from Krishna district, and one each were reported in Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore.Chittoor, where 831 people have died so far, leads the list of casualties in the state; Guntur has reported 652, Krishna 643, East Godavari 636, Anantapur 592 and Prakasam 578.