IMA-AP doctors to stir Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced that it will participate in the nation-wide protest against the Centre’s decision to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries.

The protest will take place between 12 and 2 pm on Tuesday at IMA Hall here; all non-essential and non-Covid services will be withdrawn from hospitals across the state between 6 am and 6 pm on December 11. “How can an Ayurveda doctor perform complicated and major surgeries? Who will provide anaesthesia? There are no antibiotics in Ayurveda. The antibiotics are a major drug for post-operative patients,” stated IMA state president Dr. N Subramanyam.