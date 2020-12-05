STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel to hold public hearing on TRANSCO plea

The state-owned transmission corporation has prayed for approval of Rs 528.71 crore as the true up charges.

Electricity

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After passing the order on the true up charges for the third control period (2014-15 to 2018-19) for retail supply business, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will take up the petition filed by the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APTRANSCO) for determination of true-up charges for transmission business for the same period. 

The state-owned transmission corporation has prayed for approval of Rs 528.71 crore as the true up charges.According to the petition filed by APTRANSCO, there was a deficit of Rs 528.71 crore of the aggregate revenue in the third control period. While the aggregate revenue requirement for transmission business was Rs 7,183.26 crore, the total revenue realised stood at Rs 6,654.55 crore. The reasons for the deviation in the revenue were increase in the operation and maintenance expenses, reduction in revenue due to subsidies extended to solar/wind/hybrid projects, revision of pay scales to employees, , increase in wages of outsourcing employees, and others. 

The TRANSCO prayed that the said deficit be approved so that it could be collected from the power distribution companies (Discoms) - Rs 347.52 crore from APSPDCL and Rs 181.19 crore from APEPDCL -- in their share of entitlement through the annual revenue requirement. While the true up related to retail supply business will be collected from retail consumers, the transmission business true-up would be collected from the distribution companies. It may be noted that the commission had passed an order approving the collection of Rs  3,103 crore towards retail supply business true up charges.

In this context, the APERC has decided to conduct a public hearing on December 23 to elicit views, suggestions and/or objections from the stakeholders in the matter. On the same day, the commission will also hold a public hearing on the petition for determination of tariff for intra-state transmission lines of APTRANSCO carrying interstate power for the financial year 2020-21.

