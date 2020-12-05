Vengeful CM destroying all dairies in Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there are 17 dairies in cooperative and private sector, including national players, in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know what was the necessity to involve Amul, a Gujarat-based company, in the sector in AP.

Out of the Rs 1,362 crore investment required for Amul dairy to operate in AP, the State government said that it would spend Rs 1,089 crore, he said. “Why doesn’t the government give the task to cooperative dairies in the State? he questioned. Naidu asserted that the government, with the sole intention to damage Heritage, is destroying all the dairies in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Naidu flayed the ruling YSRC leadership for its ‘shameless’ counter attacks on the opposition and all sections of people, who questioned its “unchecked corruption, countless failures and total destruction of the State”.

The TDP chief recalled how Jagan talked about creation of lakhs of jobs for the youth by forcing the Centre to give Special Category Status. Now, there was no talk on job creation. By looting sand and causing its shortage, which led to collapse of the construction industry, the Jagan regime rendered construction workers jobless, he alleged.

Naidu also said that before the elections, Jagan told voters he would not impose new taxes, but once in power, he started hiking power tariff, RTC fares, and property tax among others. Now, the government was trying to increase taxes on municipal water, drinking water, garbage disposal, street lighting, toilets, drainage, footpath and so on. Like Tughlaq, Jagan Mohan Reddy is punishing the very people, who gave him a landslide victory, Naidu fumed, adding derisively that the Chief Minister might even collect taxes on hair, chappals and clothing in the future.