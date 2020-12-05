STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vengeful CM destroying all dairies in Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP chief recalled how Jagan talked about creation of lakhs of jobs for the youth by forcing the Centre to give Special Category Status.

Published: 05th December 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there are 17 dairies in cooperative and private sector, including national players, in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know what was the necessity to involve Amul, a Gujarat-based company,  in the sector in AP.

Out of the Rs 1,362 crore investment required for Amul dairy to operate in AP, the State government said that it would spend Rs 1,089 crore, he said. “Why doesn’t the government give the task to cooperative dairies in the State? he questioned. Naidu asserted that the government, with the sole intention to damage Heritage, is destroying all the dairies in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Naidu flayed the ruling YSRC leadership for its ‘shameless’ counter attacks on the opposition and all sections of people, who questioned its “unchecked corruption, countless failures and total destruction of the State”.

The TDP chief recalled how Jagan talked about creation of lakhs of jobs for the youth by forcing the Centre to give Special Category Status. Now, there was no talk on job creation. By looting sand and causing its shortage, which led to collapse of the construction industry, the Jagan regime rendered construction workers jobless, he alleged. 

Naidu also said that before the elections, Jagan told voters he would not impose new taxes, but once in power, he started hiking power tariff, RTC fares, and property tax among others. Now, the government was trying to increase taxes on municipal water, drinking water, garbage disposal, street lighting, toilets, drainage, footpath and so on. Like Tughlaq, Jagan Mohan Reddy is punishing the very people, who gave him a landslide victory, Naidu fumed, adding derisively that  the Chief Minister might even collect taxes on hair, chappals and clothing in the future. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YSRC government Andhra diaries
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp