CA arrested in Rs 30 crore GST fraud

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Visakhapatnam Zone, has busted a major fake input tax credit (ITC) racket being operated by a Guntur-based Chartered Accountant.

The 28-year-old CA was involved in issuing fake GST invoices to the tune of Rs 30 crore in the name of 14 GST registered firms to various infrastructure companies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In turn, he got commission from the recipient entities of fake invoices.

Several firms, mostly set up with fictitious addresses in and around Guntur were identified and simultaneous searches carried out at various places in AP. The searches revealed that the CA had passed or fake credit of Rs 7.5 crore to various infrastructure companies in AP and Telangana. He was arrested on Saturday. Further investigation is on. DGGI Joint Director Mayank Sharma said they intensified raids.