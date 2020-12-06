STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jana Sena to stage protest on Dec 7 seeking aid to farmers 

Continuing his tour of flood-affected areas on Saturday, he addressed mediapersons in Nellore. Earlier, he interacted with several farmers in Nellore district.

Published: 06th December 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pavan Kalyan visits a flood-hit area in Nellore on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has announced that the party would stage protests across the State on December 7 demanding adequate compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to Cyclone Nivar. 

Continuing his tour of flood-affected areas on Saturday, he addressed mediapersons in Nellore. Earlier, he interacted with several farmers in Nellore district. Crops in around 70,000 acres were damaged in the district, he said.  Due to certain technical glitches, the officials failed to operate the crest gates of Somasila Reservoir, which resulted in flash floods, he said.

On the way to Renigunta airport, he visited Gudur and Venkatagiri. He visited the looms and interacted with weavers in Venkatagiri. Welcoming the political debut of actor Rajnikanth, Pawan Kalyan thanked the party cadre for supporting the BJP candidates during the GHMC polls and congratulated the victorious BJP candidates. He also said that the Jana Sena-BJP combine would announce its candidate for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat soon. 

