Andhra Pradesh: Mystery illness lands dozens of children in hospitals

A 6-year-old girl was rushed to Vijayawada for better treatment and her condition is reported to be stable. About 25 people, including children, were admitted to the GGH till evening.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) enquires about the condition of patients at GGH in Eluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tense situation prevailed in Eluru on Saturday with young and old being rushed to Government General Hospital with complaints of headache and vomiting and some had even fainted before they were rushed to the GGH.

The number jumped to 40 by night. All of a sudden, some people reportedly fainted in South Street, East Street, Ashok Nagar, Arundhati Peta and other parts of the town, putting the health department and the West Godavari district administration on high alert. 

Having learnt about it, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) rushed to the hospital and enquired about the condition of the patients. 

Minister: Nothing to worry, situation is under control

Later, speaking to mediapersons, he said there is nothing to worry and the situation is under control. “All medical treatment is being extended and the patients are getting stabilised. The health staff have conducted tests and a door-to-door survey to find out the cause of the ailment.

Water samples have been collected for analysis. An emergency ward has been set up in Vijayawada,” he said. Meanwhile, locals blamed the negligence of municipal corporation authorities in controlling
pig menace and ‘contamination’ of water in the town. Later in the night, District Collector R Mutyalaraju reviewed the situation and directed the health department to keep 100 beds ready in Eluru Government General Hospital and 50 in Asram Hospital to meet any emergency situation.

