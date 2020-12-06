NCC girl cadets help Kadapa admin in spreading awareness on coronavirus

S Nagaraja Rao By

KADAPA: On par with the efforts of Covid warriors, NCC girl cadets in Badvel town of Kadapa district strived to control the spread of coronavirus in the town, when the pandemic broke out. Taking it as a social responsibility, they volunteered to contain the spread of the virus in different ways including stitching and distributing masks.

Leading this group of NCC cadets was NCC associate officer Lt Ch Priyanka of Rachapudi Nagabhushanam Degree and PG College in Badvel. She encourages more girls to join NCC. Her efforts saw her getting selected for Commendation Award 2020 from the two Telugu States. The award will be presented by the NCC Director General.

Priyanka led a group of 30 NCC girl cadets, all degree students after getting consent from the health and police departments to join the fight against Covid-19. They were provided face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves. It was during Lockdown 1.0, when the Covid-19 cases were on the rise in the district, NCC cadets led by Priyanka performed duties assigned to them by the police department.

From dawn to desk, they discharged their duties. With the help of police, they went around the town creating awareness using the public address system in police vehicles. Their role in controlling the queue lines at food shops, groceries and vegetable stalls during the relaxation of lockdown proved very vital. The group had not just limited to discharging their duties assigned to them by the police and health officials, but also on their own took up service activities on behalf of the college.

Soon after they completed their duties, they would gather and start distributing food, groceries and vegetables to the people and later stitch masks on the college premises for distribution among public and fellow cadets in other battalions. They made nearly 2,000 masks. Strictly following Covid-19 norms, after completing their 10 days of duty, the group members and their officer Priyanka under the supervision of doctors used antibiotics and went into self-quarantine.

The students following every precaution and every rule, served the people in their hour of need. They also educated them as to how to protect themselves from Covid-19. Their efforts were applauded by all sections of people in Badvel and in other parts of the district. Priyanka sent all the details of the efforts made by her unit along with other activities like plantation, blood donation camp and other social service activities to NCC Girls 5 (A) Battalion in Tirupati and the same was forwarded to the higher officials.

Speaking to TNIE, she said NCC inculcates courage, bravery, self-discipline, leadership qualities, self-confidence and patriotism. She reminded that former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, IPS officer and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and IAS officer Dr Haritha Kumar were NCC cadets during their college days and served the nation. “They are my inspiration and that of my cadets,” she said.

Administrative Officer of Rachapudi Nagabhushanam Degree and PG College RV Sai Krishna said they feel proud of Priyanka and her efforts. She bagging the award has brought laurels to the college. He promised to encourage more such service activities in the college.

Recognition for social service

Taking note of Priyanka’s efforts in motivating and coordinating her team of NCC cadets in actively participating in social service activities in coordination with the police and health departments during Covid-19 crisis, the NCC authorities recommended her name to Commendation Awards 2020 and her name for the award was announced on November 22 on the occasion of NCC Day

She is the only woman NCC officer from both the Telugu States to get selected for the award and she will be receiving `2,500 cash prize and a commendation certificate. She will receive the award from NCC Director General in Delhi on Republic Day

In the forefront of battle against corona

The NCC girl cadets guarded the barricaded places, preventing people from moving out in violation of lockdown and assisting those in emergency by sending them in police vehicles. Visiting door-to-door, they impressed upon the people about the need to follow Covid-19 norms