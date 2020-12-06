No let-up in rain in Nellore, Somasila Reservoir filling up fast

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Widespread rains continued in the district till Saturday evening, resulting in an increase in inflow to the Somasila Reservoir. Apart from Tada, Doravarisatram and Sullur, areas bordering Tamil Nadu also reported heavy rainfall.

Tada received 7.6 cm of rainfall, the highest in the district in 24 hours; Vidavalur reported 6.5 cm, DV Satram and Sullurpet 5.6 cm, Nellore town 5 cm, Podalakur 4.5 cm and Ozili 4.4 cm. Other coastal mandals too received 3-4 cm of rainfall.

As Somasila Reservoir has been receiving an inflow of 26,960 cusecs from the upper stream areas, the water-level in the storage increased to 71.695 tmc against its full reservoir level of 77.988 tmc. The causeway at Pottepalem was overflowing, and flooded rivulets and canals brought down traffic movement on National Highway-16 to a great extent.

At Chennur in Gudur mandal, a truck overturned due to damaged roads. Luckily, the driver escaped with minor injuries. Also, many areas in Nellore city were inundated due to heavy rain since the morning. Pogathota, Gandhi Statue centre , Trunk Road, Atmakur bus stand area, Haranathapuram, Padmavati Nagar Centre remained under rainwater. Chandrababu Nagar, Sundaraiah, Bhagath singh, Janardhan Reddy colonies, which are on the city outskirts, also remained submerged. Rainwater entered into the BSNL office in Nellore.