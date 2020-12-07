Andhra SI ‘beats’ woman with belt, faces inquiry 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A Sub-Inspector in MR Palle was embroiled in a controversy, as a woman staged a protest in front of the police station on Sunday stating that he allegedly beat her with a belt. Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy has ordered a probe into the incident and Additional SP Supraja, who was deputed as the investigating officer, questioned the woman and the SI.

According to reports, Vanitha Vani of Upparapalli from Tirupati rural said the incident took place on Saturday evening when she went to complain about a quarrel with some people over her agriculture land. After calling the police control room, a police party rushed to the spot immediately.

“On Saturday, my sister and I went to the station to seek action against those who attacked us. Instead the SI vented his ire at me for entering the station, while it was being cleaned for a puja. The SI beat me with his belt and threw me out of the police station,” she claimed.