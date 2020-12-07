STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra's agriculture colleges to be regulated

Several colleges have been sprouted in the State in the last one decade and many of them did not have necessary permissions, as there was no regulating body.  

Published: 07th December 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Agriculture Council, for which the Assembly has given its green signal, is tasked with regulating the agriculture colleges and preventing the students from being duped by fake agriculture colleges.

“The demand for agriculture counsel has been long and once it comes to existence, regulating the colleges and number of seats will be possible,” pointed out Y Srinvas Rao, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Students Association state president. 

During passage of the Bill in the Assembly, minister for Agriculture K Kanna Babu said apart from focusing on research, extension activities, revising curriculum from time to time in tune with national standards, the Council, which will be an autonomous body, will also regulate the colleges. 

“There are several private colleges  and most of them did not even have 10 acres of land, but offer courses in agriculture and horticulture. Such colleges would be regulated,” he said and added that action would be taken against those indulging in unethical practices. 

