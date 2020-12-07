Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in Andhra, 340 cases reported so far, one dead

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Efforts are still on to ascertain the cause of the ‘mystery illness’ in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. Experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, National Institute of Nutrition and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology have been roped in for further investigation.

Till Monday morning, 340 cases have been reported in Eluru Government Hospital and a 45-year-old man died, while 168 patients have been discharged. At present, 157 people are undergoing treatment and 14 have been shifted to the Government Hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment.

So far, the illness has not spread from one person to another. People from other areas, where Eluru municipality water is not distributed, had also fallen ill.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with health officials visited Eluru Government Hospital and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment. He enquired how they are feeling now and asked the hospital authorities what treatment is being extended.

Later, reviewing the situation with officials, the Chief Minister sought to know the circumstances that led to the mysterious illness, types of tests being conducted on the patients and the results of water and blood samples tested so far. Officials informed him that water samples were tested for heavy metals and the results were normal. Virology tests of blood samples also came negative and CT scan reports were also normal, they added.

According to them, cases were reported from different parts of Eluru urban, Eluru rural and Denduluru mandals. Even those who consumed mineral water reported symptoms and were admitted to hospital, said officials. A team of specialists from AIIMS-Mangalagiri visited the hospital and interacted with the patients. Samples were collected. Experts from the IICT and ICMR are arriving to further investigate the cause of the illness, they explained.

The Chief Minister wanted to know if there was anyone among the discharged to be readmitted and was informed that three such cases were reported. Jagan also instructed them to monitor those discharged and provide them with nutritious food and medicines. Directing them to closely monitor the situation, he asked them to respond immediately to any emergency.

Speaking to mediapersons, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said the situation is under control and there is no need to panic. “Medical teams are constantly monitoring the situation. Till now, evidence in hand ruled out water contamination as the cause of illness. Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) are expected to arrive in Eluru today evening or tomorrow,” he said.