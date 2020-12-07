STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mystery illness cases rise to 300 in Andhra's Eluru, officials still clueless

Covid-19 tests were conducted on all the people admitted to the hospital and they tested negative.

Published: 07th December 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

A man who suffered mystery illness, being shifted to hospital in Eluru on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of people admitted to the Government General Hospital in Eluru with symptoms of a mystery illness increased on Sunday even as health officials seem to be clueless in diagnosing it. About 270 people, including 46 children, were hospitalised by Sunday afternoon. Around 70 people were discharged from the hospital after their condition became stable. A 45-year-old man from Vidyanagar and a 30-year-old woman from South Street in Eluru reportedly died. However, the doctors have not yet confirmed the cause of their death. 

The condition of five patients, including a six-year old girl, who were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada, is stated to be stable. The number is likely to increase further. According to unofficial reports, the figure has crossed 300. Consumption of contaminated water is suspected to be the reason behind the sudden hospitalisations, but the officials clarified that they are awaiting results of the water samples sent for analysis. 

Covid-19 tests were conducted on all the people admitted to the hospital and they tested negative. Blood and CSF samples were collected and sent for testing. CT scans were also done. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will visit  Eluru on Monday, spoke to Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and enquired about the mystery illness. He directed the health officials to make every effort to ensure the recovery of the people affected by the illness and find out the reason behind it at the earliest. 

He also instructed them to send a medical team from Vijayawada to Eluru immediately. Jagan praised Nani for his quick response to the crisis and personally overseeing the treatment to the patients. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy enquired about the mystery illness with Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and assured all help from the Centre. 

The Chief Minister will visit Eluru on Monday and interact with the patients undergoing treatment at the GGH. He will hold a meeting with the Health Minister and higher officials to review the situation.  
Expressing concern over hundreds of people falling ill, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan enquired with the West Godavari district administration about the condition of those admitted to the hospitals and directed the Medical and Health Department to provide the best treatment to the affected. He also instructed the officials concerned to find out the reason behind such a large number of people suddenly falling ill and create an awareness among people on the precautions need to be taken to keep the illness at bay as per the advice of medical experts.

Health Minister Nani visited the GGH and interacted with the patients and doctors. He said five patients were shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment as their condition deteriorated. Some of the patients are suffering from other ailments like kidney problem.  “There is no danger to their lives and the condition of most of them has got stabilised,” Nani said. 

Stating that medical camps were organised in South Street, East Street, Arundhati Peta and other places from where most of the cases were reported, he said a door-to-door survey is also being conducted to identify if there are any unreported cases. Additional beds have been readied at Asram Hospital in Eluru and also at the GGH in Vijayawada to meet any eventuality. Adequate number of 108 ambulances are kept ready with medical teams to shift patients, he said. 

Nani maintained that there was no contamination of water being supplied by the municipal corporation. The results of blood samples came negative. “Now, we are waiting for culture cell sensitivity and CSF tests, which will take 48 hours,” he said. 

Eluru GGH Superintendent Mohan Rao said, “All the patients are being given emergency medical treatment and 80 per cent of them are stable. They were admitted to the hospital after convulsions and mild headache. In several cases, they fainted after vomiting. Some of them had bone dislocation and muscular pains. Epidemiology and microbiology experts from Vijayawada are coming to Eluru to ascertain the cause of illness. Services of psychiatrists and psychologists are also being used to counsel the patients as several of them are distressed.”

Some of the discharged patients said they did not know what happened to them and they were informed later that they had a bout of convulsions. Most of them said they consumed tap water as usual and started vomiting before fainting. 

What is the cause?

Vomiting, headache and seizures among patients in Eluru are not related to the sequence of symptoms of any known disease, say medical experts

There may be chances of encephalitis, but again the initial sequence of symptoms are not matched as well
In some cases, the patients fainted first and then frothed   

Water borne disease symptoms:  

  • Vomiting  
  • Stomachache 
  • Headache 
  • Seizure

AIIMS Mangalagiri team to Eluru 
The AIIMS Mangalagiri team comprises Dr Rakesh Kakkar, Medical Superintendent and Community Medicine Specialist, Dr Vamsidhar C and Dr Rajasekhar, Critical Care Specialists, Dr Mangayakarasi, Head of Department of Microbiology, Dr Sathyanarayin, epidemiologist, and Dr Vamsi Krishna Reddy, DMS & Hospital Administrator (Coordination)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eluru eluru disease Andhra new disease
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp