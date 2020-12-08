Andhra, Telangana to follow Dharmadhikari report, says SC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the power utilities of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to implement the directions of Justice Dharmadhikari committee report regarding distribution of personnel. The Apex Court clarified that the allocation completed by the committee cannot be challenged by any employee or officer or any utility before any forum. The Apex court bench made it clear that the One-man committee was entrusted only with distribution of personnel between the two states, which distribution has been finalised by the committee.