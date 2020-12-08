Mysterious illness: Five patients shifted from Eluru government general hospital to Guntur GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Five patients with complaints of giddiness and epilepsy were shifted from Eluru government general hospital (GGH) to Guntur GGH on Sunday evening for better treatment. Guntur GGH superintendent Dr G Prabhavati said all medical help has been provided to patients and everyone is safe.

While three patients Chalapathi Rao (65), Sambhu (51) and Ramanamma (42) are responding to the treatment, two others Kusuma Kumari (42) and Andallu (55) are still in an unconscious state.

Prabhavati said an expert committee is formed with seven health officials and professors from various departments of Guntur Medical College to find out the cause of their illness. "We are prepared to take more patients if they are referred to the GGH," she added.