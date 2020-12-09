STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses to stay panchayat elections

Stating that it cannot issue any interim order on the matter, the HC directed the SEC to file a counter and posted the matter to December 14.

Published: 09th December 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the move of the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct polls to the local bodies in February 2021. Stating that it cannot issue any interim order on the matter, the HC directed the SEC to file a counter and posted the matter to December 14.

After the SEC initiated the poll process on November 17, the State government filed a petition in the HC seeking stay on it stating that the situation is not conducive to hold elections in view of Covid-19.

Justice DVSS Somayajulu, who heard both the sides, refused to stay the process. While passing the order, he said though the court directed the SEC to hold local body polls in 2018, they were not held. 

When a PIL was filed for conduct of the local polls, the SEC was given certain directions and based on which it issued the election schedule. Later, the local body elections were postponed in view of the spread of Covid-19 in the State.  

Justice Somayajulu observed that it has to consider whether staying the process at this juncture will amount to intervention in the order passed by the HC bench earlier. The court also has to consider whether the election process started or got postponed and if the process began, whether it can issue interim order staying it. Directing the SEC to inform the court in detail the circumstances that led to initiation of the process for conduct of local body elections, Justice Somayajulu posted the matter to December 14.

