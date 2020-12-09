STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Green corporation floats tender for 6,400 MW solar power plants in Andhra Pradesh

A total capacity of 6,400 MW would be taken up in the first phase and the state government has planned for 10,000 MW in total.

Published: 09th December 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

solar plants

Image of solar panels used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation Ltd (APGECL) has floated the tender for establishment of solar power plants with an aggregate capacity of 6,400 megawatts (MW) for offering sustainable free agriculture power for at least 30 years. The mega solar plants would come up in 10 locations in Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Prakasam districts.

The last date to file the bids is December 28 and they would be opened to identify the solar power developers (SPDs) on January 7. Reverse auction will also be held to identify the lowest rates. Though the officials had preliminarily planned the establishment of 6,050 MW in 10 locations, it has been decided to have the capacities in the multiples of 300 MW and 400 MW after the judicial preview and hence there has been an increase of 350 MW in the total capacity. 

The mega solar parks will come up at Chakrayapet (600MW), Thondur (400MW), M. Kambaladinne (600MW), Pendlimarri (600MW) of Kadapa district, Rudrasamudram (600MW) and CS Puram (600MW) of Prakasam district, Uruchintala (600MW), Kambadur (1200MW), Mudigubba (600MW) of Anantapur district, and Kolimigundla (600MW) of Kurnool district.

A total capacity of 6,400 MW would be taken up in the first phase and the state government has planned for 10,000 MW in total. Since SPDs will have an option to develop 50 per cent capacity over what has been awarded to the bidder under the greenshoe option, the government will have the flexibility to either go for another round of tenders for the remaining 3,600 MW or could go the greeshoe way. The projects will be executed in build own operate and transfer model and the power purchase agreement will be for 30 years. If there is any excess generation over and above the 10 per cent of declared annual capacity utilisation factor, APGECL will purchase it. 

AP Electricity Regulatory Commission’s approval is needed for entering into power purchase agreements. Officials said since commissioning of the plants take time, they would get the necessary clearances in the meantime.

Meanwhile, APEPDCL has also invited tenders for the empanelment of agencies for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 8 MW of grid-connected residential rooftop solar projects. Two tenders for installation of 1 KW to 10 KW to 500 KW, to be developed under capital expenditure model, were floated, and the last date for submitting the bids is January 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh APGECL
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp