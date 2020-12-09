Need for central teams to probe Eluru mystery illness: Jana Sena, BJP leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP and Jana Sena party leaders held a coordination meeting in New Delhi to discuss guidelines for selection of candidates for the impending parliamentary by-election in Tirupati and the MLC elections in the state.

The alliance partners also said that there was a need for central teams to investigate the reasons for the Eluru mystery illness.

In the meeting on Tuesday, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan along with BJP state chief Somu Veerraju discussed various issues related to the state along with the political situation with BJP’s national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar and national joint secretary (organisation) V Satish.

Both the leaders said that the YSRC government was not paying heed to the issues of farmers, who have incurred damage due to cyclone Nivar recently.