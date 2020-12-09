One lakh acres of temple land encroached in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Endowments Commissioner Arjuna Rao has said one lakh acres of temple land is under encroachment in the State.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday after holding a review meeting with the temple EOs of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts, he said steps are being taken to protect nearly four lakh acres of land belonging to various temples.

The endowments and revenue officials will conduct a joint survey from December 21 to identify all the temple lands.

Referring to Simhachalam temple land issue, he said over 10,000 people constructed houses in 459 acres of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam.

To regularise these lands, 1,000 acres of alternative land should be provided to Simhachalam Devasthanam. With regard to 1,500 acres of Simhachalam land in the possession of farmers, a decision will be taken soon, he said.

Arjuna Rao assured that the pending salaries of temple staff will be paid in phases as the endowments revenue declined due to Covid.