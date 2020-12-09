SRM University in Andhra Pradesh gets new registrar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ernest Samuel Ratnakumar has been appointed as the registrar of SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

Ratnakumar holds a first-class master’s degree in commerce, management and law.

“I am happy to have Samuel on board with us and I am sure with his rich experience in academic administration, he will contribute his best to the growth of SRM University-AP,” said vice-chancellor Professor VS Rao.

Ratnakumar will be responsible for leading the registry team and other offices, ensure compliances of various statutory bodies and liason with government departments.