SRM University in Andhra Pradesh gets new registrar
Ratnakumar will be responsible for leading the registry team and other offices, ensure compliances of various statutory bodies and liason with government departments.
Published: 09th December 2020 09:23 AM | Last Updated: 09th December 2020 09:23 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Ernest Samuel Ratnakumar has been appointed as the registrar of SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.
Ratnakumar holds a first-class master’s degree in commerce, management and law.
“I am happy to have Samuel on board with us and I am sure with his rich experience in academic administration, he will contribute his best to the growth of SRM University-AP,” said vice-chancellor Professor VS Rao.
