Woman severely hurt in explosion at railway track in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A woman was severely injured in an explosion at a railway track in Tarakrama Nagar of Renigunta mandal on Tuesday evening. The box that exploded had methyl ethyl ketone peroxide, a highly explosive colourless liquid used in welding works, police said.

Thirty-five years old Sasikala was grazing her cattle when she noticed the box at the railway track. As she tried to open it with a stick, the organic compound exploded instantly. Locals who heard the blast immediately rushed her to the Ruia hospital in Tirupati as she suffered heavy injuries on her right limbs, the police added. Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy deputed a team to find the exact reason of the explosion.

“Methyl ethyle ketone peroxide is used as heat resistant in welding works. Balaji Works located in the region used the material inside the box and left the empty package on the railway track without properly disposing it, as per the preliminary investigation reports. The store has a licence to use the compound. A case has been filed against the management,” the SP added.