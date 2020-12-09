STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman severely hurt in explosion at railway track in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy deputed a team to find the exact reason of the explosion.

Published: 09th December 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy deputed a team to find the exact reason of the explosion.

Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy deputed a team to find the exact reason of the explosion.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A woman was severely injured in an explosion at a railway track in Tarakrama Nagar of Renigunta mandal on Tuesday evening. The box that exploded had methyl ethyl ketone peroxide, a highly explosive colourless liquid used in welding works, police said.  

Thirty-five years old Sasikala was grazing her cattle when she noticed the box at the railway track. As she tried to open it with a stick, the organic compound exploded instantly. Locals who heard the blast immediately rushed her to the Ruia hospital in Tirupati as she suffered heavy injuries on her right limbs, the police added.  Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy deputed a team to find the exact reason of the explosion.

“Methyl ethyle ketone peroxide is used as heat resistant in welding works. Balaji Works located in the region used the material inside the box and left the empty package on the railway track without properly disposing it, as per the preliminary investigation reports. The store has a licence to use the compound. A case has been filed against the management,” the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp