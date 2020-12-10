Andhra Pradesh signs MoU with Survey of India for historic land survey

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Survey of India (SoI) for taking up the land resurvey christened ‘YSR Jagananna Saswath Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Raksha Pathakam’, in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. The programme will be launched on December 21.

Asserting that the comprehensive survey will go down in the history with golden letters as such a large scale survey is being conducted for the first time in the country after almost 100 years, the Chief Minister said that all the measurements will be highly accurate, with a minimum error rate of 2 cm.

Besides this, state-of-the-art facilities such as CARS technology, drones, and rovers will be used for the survey.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take up awareness campaigns on the initiative among people and directed the district collectors to make necessary arrangements for the survey.

The Chief Minister said the comprehensive land survey would benefit the people. The survey is long due as sub-divisions and distributions were not registered at field level in the last 100 years.

A land titling card, which consists of a unique identification number, measurements of the property, name of the owner along with the photo, and the total area would be given after the survey. Digitised Cadastral Maps would be prepared after the survey. All details of the lands in the villages will be on the maps.

Survey stones would be installed once the marking of land is completed. Digitised property register and title register and a register for complaints would be made available at Village Secretariats.

Jagan said that the survey will be done across the State — be it a house site or agricultural land or any real estate layout. After giving title, it will be displayed in the respective village secretariat for two years to raise objections, if any. A permanent land title will be provided after two years upon finalisation. If there are any objections after this process, the government will take responsibility and compensate accordingly.Role model for other States Lieutenant General Girish Kumar, Surveyor General of India, said that he was honoured to be part of the first-of-its-kind survey in the country.

Terming it a role model for other States, he said that the records of the surveyed lands will be ready within five minutes, with utmost accuracy. He stated that the comprehensive survey is a visionary programme that uses the latest technology in the world. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, CCLA Neerab Kumar Prasad, and other officials were present at the meeting.

Later in the day, addressing a press conference, Girish Kumar said that the Survey of India will provide all kinds of technical support for fresh mapping, integration of land records, supervision and quality control by establishing seamless geodetic infrastructure.

Asserting that SoI is one of the oldest national mapping agencies of the world known for reliability, accuracy and authenticity, Girish Kumar said they will use high professional drones and sophisticated technology to ensure more accuracy in taking up the resurvey (2 to 3 cms and 5 cms error in the worst case).“Earlier, mapping and topographical mapping were two separate subjects. But due to the advancement in technology and requirement of citizens, planners and administrators now, the two have to be integrated,’’ he said.

Stating that the SoI will associate with the State government in the training institute for surveyors to come up at Tirupati, he said that they have already started training 14,000 surveyors in the State.“Updating land records is a continuous process and we will give the required training to the staff of the State government to take up the updation of land records on their own,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that the MoU between the AP government and SoI will stand till completing the resurvey and resettlement process in the State.