SI fined Rs  3,000 for not giving information

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State Information Commission (SIC) has imposed Rs 3,000 penalty on Jarugumalli SI as he did not respond to a petition seeking information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Around a year ago, BV Prabhakar, a resident of Pernamitta, filed an application under the RTI Act seeking information regarding some cases registered at Jarugumalli police station.

Even after the stipulated 30 days, the SI did not respond to the RTI application. Then, the complainant approached the State Information Commission which imposed Rs 3,000 penalty on Jarugumalli SI.

It also ordered the police officers to provide the requested information to the petitioner with immediate effect.