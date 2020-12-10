STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

WATCH | YSRCP leader slaps toll plaza staff for insisting on payment 

Vaddera Corporation Chairperson Devalla Revathi manhandled a toll plaza staff in Guntur district on Thursday after she was asked to pay the toll fee.

Published: 10th December 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Devalla Revathi manhandled a toll plaza staff in Guntur district on Thursday after she was asked to pay the toll fee.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Vaddera Corporation Chairperson Devalla Revathi manhandled a toll plaza staff in Guntur district on Thursday after she was asked to pay the toll fee.

The Chairperson, a YSRC leader from Macherla of the district, picked up an argument with the toll plaza staff for stopping her vehicle, slapped a staff member, forcibly removed the barricades and left the place without paying the toll.

Around 8 am on Thursday morning, Revathi was on her way to Vijayawada when her vehicle was stopped at the Kaza toll plaza and was asked to pay the toll. Revathi allegedly refused to pay the toll and insisted that her vehicle is allowed to pass as she was a Chairperson of a Corporation. The toll plaza staff reportedly told her that her position does not come under the vehicles which will be exempted from paying the toll. Angered Revathi got down from her vehicle and picked up an argument with the staff for refusing to allow her without paying the toll.

As tempers ran high, she slapped a toll plaza staff and even as the staff resisted her attempts to remove the barricades, she pushed them aside and went away without paying the toll. No complaint was lodged with the police till last reports came in. Revathi earlier was ZPTC at Bellamkonda in Guntur and was recently appointed as the Vaddera BC Corporation Chairperson.

Revathi, though not available for her comment, reportedly decided to meet the Director General of Police to complain against the toll plaza staff for their `misconduct and highhanded behaviour' towards her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devalla Revathi Toll plaza YSRCP Vaddera Corporation Chairperson
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp