WATCH | YSRCP leader slaps toll plaza staff for insisting on payment 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Vaddera Corporation Chairperson Devalla Revathi manhandled a toll plaza staff in Guntur district on Thursday after she was asked to pay the toll fee.

The Chairperson, a YSRC leader from Macherla of the district, picked up an argument with the toll plaza staff for stopping her vehicle, slapped a staff member, forcibly removed the barricades and left the place without paying the toll.

Around 8 am on Thursday morning, Revathi was on her way to Vijayawada when her vehicle was stopped at the Kaza toll plaza and was asked to pay the toll. Revathi allegedly refused to pay the toll and insisted that her vehicle is allowed to pass as she was a Chairperson of a Corporation. The toll plaza staff reportedly told her that her position does not come under the vehicles which will be exempted from paying the toll. Angered Revathi got down from her vehicle and picked up an argument with the staff for refusing to allow her without paying the toll.

As tempers ran high, she slapped a toll plaza staff and even as the staff resisted her attempts to remove the barricades, she pushed them aside and went away without paying the toll. No complaint was lodged with the police till last reports came in. Revathi earlier was ZPTC at Bellamkonda in Guntur and was recently appointed as the Vaddera BC Corporation Chairperson.

Revathi, though not available for her comment, reportedly decided to meet the Director General of Police to complain against the toll plaza staff for their `misconduct and highhanded behaviour' towards her.