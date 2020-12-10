STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

World heritage tag for 3 Andhra Pradesh irrigation structures

According to the minister, who held a press meet in the city on Wednesday, 14 structures from across the world were identified by the ICID as heritage structures. 

Published: 10th December 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Cumbum Tank in Prakasam district. (Photo | EPS)

A view of Cumbum Tank in Prakasam district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Three irrigation structures from Andhra Pradesh have been chosen by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) as World Heritage Irrigation Structures, said Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar. Porumamilla Tank in Kadapa, Cumbum Tank in Prakasam, and KC (Kurnool Kadapa) Canal are among the four irrigation structures from India to have received the world heritage tag.

According to the minister, who held a press meet in the city on Wednesday, 14 structures from across the world were identified by the ICID as heritage structures. “As many as 78 countries are part of the ICID and several submissions were made by each country.

The commission picked 14 structures, which are at least 100 years old, across the globe, out of which four are from India. Of the four, three are from AP and one is from Maharashtra,” he said. 

Porumamilla Tank, Cumbum Tank and KC Canal of the 13th, 15th and 18th century respectively, have been serving the irrigation and drinking water needs of Andhra Pradesh for generations. “It is a moment of pride for our State,” he said.In 2018, Sadarmatt Anicut across River Godavari in Nirmal and Pedda Cheruvu in Kamareddy of Telangana were identified as World Heritage Irrigation Structures by the ICID.

He further said that the ICID had also agreed to the State’s proposal to conduct its triennial International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID Congress) for the first time in Andhra Pradesh. “It will be held in India in 2023 after 57 years, that too in Visakhapatnam. The ICID Congress was last held in New Delhi in 1966,” the Water Resources Minister added. 

Vizag to host ICID Congress

ICID Vice-President K Yella Reddy said that the ICID Congress was to be held in Sydney this year and AP was supposed to receive the awards in the programme, which could not be held due to Covid-19. In the ICID Congress to be held in Vizag, representatives from 78 countries will participate, discuss and evaluate the upcoming and dynamic changes in the water sector in the entire world. Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C Narayana Reddy said that the ICID Congress in 2023 will also coincide with the State’s plan to complete the water security projects, and it will be an opportunity for knowledge-sharing.

The projects  
Porumamilla Tank in Kadapa (Built in 13th century)
Cumbum Tank in Prakasam (Built in 15th century)
KC (Kurnool Kadapa) Canal (Built in 18th century)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh World Heritage Tag
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp