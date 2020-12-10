World heritage tag for 3 Andhra Pradesh irrigation structures

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three irrigation structures from Andhra Pradesh have been chosen by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) as World Heritage Irrigation Structures, said Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar. Porumamilla Tank in Kadapa, Cumbum Tank in Prakasam, and KC (Kurnool Kadapa) Canal are among the four irrigation structures from India to have received the world heritage tag.

According to the minister, who held a press meet in the city on Wednesday, 14 structures from across the world were identified by the ICID as heritage structures. “As many as 78 countries are part of the ICID and several submissions were made by each country.

The commission picked 14 structures, which are at least 100 years old, across the globe, out of which four are from India. Of the four, three are from AP and one is from Maharashtra,” he said.

Porumamilla Tank, Cumbum Tank and KC Canal of the 13th, 15th and 18th century respectively, have been serving the irrigation and drinking water needs of Andhra Pradesh for generations. “It is a moment of pride for our State,” he said.In 2018, Sadarmatt Anicut across River Godavari in Nirmal and Pedda Cheruvu in Kamareddy of Telangana were identified as World Heritage Irrigation Structures by the ICID.

He further said that the ICID had also agreed to the State’s proposal to conduct its triennial International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID Congress) for the first time in Andhra Pradesh. “It will be held in India in 2023 after 57 years, that too in Visakhapatnam. The ICID Congress was last held in New Delhi in 1966,” the Water Resources Minister added.

Vizag to host ICID Congress

ICID Vice-President K Yella Reddy said that the ICID Congress was to be held in Sydney this year and AP was supposed to receive the awards in the programme, which could not be held due to Covid-19. In the ICID Congress to be held in Vizag, representatives from 78 countries will participate, discuss and evaluate the upcoming and dynamic changes in the water sector in the entire world. Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C Narayana Reddy said that the ICID Congress in 2023 will also coincide with the State’s plan to complete the water security projects, and it will be an opportunity for knowledge-sharing.

The projects

Porumamilla Tank in Kadapa (Built in 13th century)

Cumbum Tank in Prakasam (Built in 15th century)

KC (Kurnool Kadapa) Canal (Built in 18th century)