STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra crosses 2 lakh tests per million people

1.07 crore samples tested so far even as overall positivity rate comes down further to 8.17% 

Published: 12th December 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 aggregate reached 8,74,515 with the addition of 520 cases in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am.

Covid-19 aggregate reached 8,74,515 with the addition of 520 cases in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Friday crossed another milestone in Covid-19 management as it accomplished over two lakh sample tests per million population (TPM).

A total of  1,06,99,622 coronavirus tests has been done in the state at the rate of 2,00,367 per million, turning out an overall positivity rate of 8.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 aggregate reached 8,74,515 with the addition of 520 cases in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. In the same period, 519 patients were discharged from hospitals, after which the total number of recoveries climbed to 8,62,230. As only two new casualties were reported, the toll rose to 7,049 even as the active case remained steady at 5,236. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 64,425 confirmatory tests including 18,371 rapid antigen tests were performed in the state in the 24 hours. Chittoor was the only district where over 100 people tested positive on Friday, followed by 71 in Krishan and 69 in West Godavari even as eight districts reported less than 50 positives with the lowest of nine in Kadapa district.  

East Godavari has the highest caseload of 1,22,900; West Godavari with 93,226, Chittoor with 84,653, Guntur with 73,801 and Anantapur with 66,972 follow. Vizianagaram (102), Kurnool (104) and Kadapa (139) have the lowest active cases.  Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported one fresh fatality each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp