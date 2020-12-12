Andhra crosses 2 lakh tests per million people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Friday crossed another milestone in Covid-19 management as it accomplished over two lakh sample tests per million population (TPM).

A total of 1,06,99,622 coronavirus tests has been done in the state at the rate of 2,00,367 per million, turning out an overall positivity rate of 8.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 aggregate reached 8,74,515 with the addition of 520 cases in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. In the same period, 519 patients were discharged from hospitals, after which the total number of recoveries climbed to 8,62,230. As only two new casualties were reported, the toll rose to 7,049 even as the active case remained steady at 5,236.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 64,425 confirmatory tests including 18,371 rapid antigen tests were performed in the state in the 24 hours. Chittoor was the only district where over 100 people tested positive on Friday, followed by 71 in Krishan and 69 in West Godavari even as eight districts reported less than 50 positives with the lowest of nine in Kadapa district.

East Godavari has the highest caseload of 1,22,900; West Godavari with 93,226, Chittoor with 84,653, Guntur with 73,801 and Anantapur with 66,972 follow. Vizianagaram (102), Kurnool (104) and Kadapa (139) have the lowest active cases. Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported one fresh fatality each.