BJP to hold state executive panel meet in Tirupati

According to state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the meetings will be presided over by state chief Somu Veerraju.

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state unit, which is planning to pull out all stops to give a tough fight in the Tirupati parliamentary by-election, has decided to hold its state executive committee meeting in the temple town. The party leaders said that the series of meetings, which would be the maiden one after the appointment of executive committee members recently, would begin on Saturday, and national president JP Nadda is scheduled to address the meeting via video link at 11 am.

The party is also expected to discuss ways of strengthening the party in the State, especially in Tirupati, where parliament by-election is to be announced.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and state party in-charge V Muraleedharan, state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, national joint secretary V Satish, national general secretary D Purandeswari, national secretary Y Satya Kumar and state officer-bearers will participate in the meeting.

