STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stay committed, work hard: V-P to young entrepreneurs  

While stating that character, calibre, capacity and conduct are of immense importance, he felt it was unfortunate that caste, community, criminality and cash were taking centre stage now.

Published: 12th December 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Stressing the need for values in a person’s life, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said commitment, hard work and adherence to principles are the reasons why he became the V-P even though he came from a farmers’ family. 

Addressing entrepreneurs of Young Presidents’ Organisation virtually from here on Friday, the Vice-President urged the participants to donate a part of their earnings to the society and work for uplift of the poor. “Some of the recent events have led to a rise of negative feeling towards business.”

While stating that character, calibre, capacity and conduct are of immense importance, he felt it was unfortunate that caste, community, criminality and cash were taking centre stage now.“Although English has become a key part of communication and there is nothing wrong in learning the language, one should never forget his/her mother tongue,” the Vice-President added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp