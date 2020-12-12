Stay committed, work hard: V-P to young entrepreneurs  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Stressing the need for values in a person’s life, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said commitment, hard work and adherence to principles are the reasons why he became the V-P even though he came from a farmers’ family.

Addressing entrepreneurs of Young Presidents’ Organisation virtually from here on Friday, the Vice-President urged the participants to donate a part of their earnings to the society and work for uplift of the poor. “Some of the recent events have led to a rise of negative feeling towards business.”

While stating that character, calibre, capacity and conduct are of immense importance, he felt it was unfortunate that caste, community, criminality and cash were taking centre stage now.“Although English has become a key part of communication and there is nothing wrong in learning the language, one should never forget his/her mother tongue,” the Vice-President added.