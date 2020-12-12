Suspended Andhra Pradesh judge held in cheating case

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: Junior civil judge S Ramakrishna, who is under suspension, was arrested on Friday evening by Madanapalle police in connection with a forgery and cheating case filed against him by a bank manager. This was disclosed by Madanapalle DSP Ravi Manoharachari.

According to the police, Ramakrishna’s paternal aunt Sucharita (65) lived with him as she did not have children. She died on June 9, 2019. After her death, he issued five cheques (Canara Bank) to different persons for repayment of debt and payment of salaries of the staff in his degree college.

These cheques were signed in the name of the deceased Sucharita. On August 6, 2020, the manager of Canara Bank, Madanapalle branch, lodged a complaint in the Two Town police station stating that the cheques issued by Ramakrishna were in the name of Sucharita, who died one year ago.

The cheques were presented in the bank by Sirisha, niece of Ramakrishna, his son Vamsi Krishna, and Ananda Subrahmanyam, a student of Ramakrishna Degree College. The cheques were sent to forensic laboratory for examination to prove forgery.

Based on the documentary evidence and statements of witnesses, the culpability of Ramakrishna was clearly established, the police said.