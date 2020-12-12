STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan

However, the TTD made it clear that the devotees need to book their darshan tickets online to visit Tirumala as per the existing norms and at their own risk.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday decided to relax the Covid-19 restrictions and allow children below 10 years of age, people above 65 years and pregnant women for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Though the TTD resumed Tirumala darshan in June, it continued the restrictions on the visit of children and aged imposed during the lockdown to the hill shrine. 

After resumption of darshan, the TTD started receiving a number of e-mails from devotees seeking relaxation of Covid restrictions to enable children, aged and pregnant women to have darshan of the Lord. Similar requests were also made by several devotees during the Dial Your Executive Officer programme. 
Generally, parents perform Annaprasana, tonsuring and ear-piercing to their children at Tirumala as part of fulfilment of their vows to the Lord. The aged devotees visit Tirumala for Shashtipurti, Shanti Pujas and other rituals for their well-being. Honouring the sentiments of devotees, the TTD decided to allow children and the aged for darshan, strictly adhering to the Covid-19 norms. 

However, the TTD made it clear that the devotees need to book their darshan tickets online to visit Tirumala as per the existing norms and at their own risk. They should strictly adhere to all the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the Centre. Further, it clarified that there will not be any separate queue lines for them to have Darshan of the Lord 

