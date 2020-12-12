YSRC leader in soup for party at Vavilala memorial

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A YSRC leader’s booze and dance party at Vavilala Gopalakrishnayya Memorial Park in Sattenapalli of Guntur district in violation of norms drew sharp criticism from various quarters.Friends of YSRC leader Achuytha Shiva Prasad celebrated his birthday ignoring the fact that it was the memorial of a person, who strived for total prohibition in the State. Vavilala Gopala Krishnaiah was a freedom fighter and hailed as a spotless politician.

Though permission was not given, the party was organised and the rule that no programme should be held beyond 7 pm at the memorial was also violated. The party was organised from 9 pm to beyond midnight with liquor and dances.

Video clips of the party went viral on social media and it evoked sharp criticism with people calling it an insult to the freedom fighter. Taking serious note of the incident, Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni directed Sattenapalle DSP Vijayabhaskar Reddy to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

TDP, BJP and Janasena activists staged a protest at the memorial on Thursday demanding action against those responsible for the incident. They sanctified the entire premises with turmeric water and cleaned the statue of Vavilala with milk. BJP town president D Srinivas along with others submitted a memorandum to the municipal commissioner.

When contacted, municipal officials said they have not given any permission for the party. TDP activists, led by Kodela Sivaram, also staged a protest. Former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao said the incident reflects the degrading morals in State politics.

In a video message, Shiva Prasad apologised to people for the incident, which he said was unintentional. “My friends ignorantly organised the programme in the open theatre. I apologise. In fact, under the leadership of Ambati Rambabu, we strived for the development of the memorial,” he said.

