5,000 active Covid-19 cases remain in Andhra, 665 recover in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh came down to around 5,000 while 510 were added afresh and 665 patients recovered on Saturday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 67,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am taking the total number of tests conducted in the state past the 1.07 crore mark.

Chittoor reported the highest number of new cases (89), followed by 82 in Krishna. The lowest of 12 cases were reported from Srikakulam district; Vizianagaram, Anantapur and Nellore saw the tallies grow by 17 cases each. Nine districts registered under 50 infections each in the 24 hours.

Chittoor, which showed a decline in the new cases in the last few days, is witnessing a slight increase.

The state has a recovery rate of 98.61 per cent, significantly higher than the national average of 94.89 per cent.

On the other hand, the state saw three deaths in the 24 hours with. Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam reported one casualty each.