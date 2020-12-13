STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eluru limps back to normalcy as mystery illness subsides

No recurring cases, no need to worry, assures Health Minister

Published: 13th December 2020 07:35 AM

A week after a mystery illness broke out in Eluru, a vegetable market looks almost empty on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Normalcy is returning to Eluru, which for the past one week has been under the grip of a mystery illness, said Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani). 

Taking stock of the situation after visiting houses of people discharged from hospitals on Saturday, the Minister said, “There have been no recurring cases and the city is heading towards a zero mystery illness situation. There is no need for people to worry.” 

The Minister praised doctors, hospital staff and officials for their efforts during the medical emergency. On the suspicions that drinking water being supplied to Eluru town might be contaminated with fertiliser and pesticide residues after the recent floods in the Tammileru, the Minister said the government is taking every measure to prevent floods from affecting the town. 

“Plans are afoot to build a retaining wall on both sides of the Tammileru with an estimated cost of `80 crore. Once the tender process is completed, works will commence at the earliest. When the project is completed, there will be no flood threat in Eluru and the water from Tammileru will directly enter Kolleru lake,” he explained. 

Meanwhile, two patients are still undergoing treatment for the mystery illness at Eluru district hospital and six more at Vijayawada government hospital. Till date, as many as 612 people have been hospitalised, of whom a 45-year-old patient died last Sunday. 

As many as 603 people have been discharged from hospitals till now. The two undergoing treatment at Eluru hospital were admitted on Saturday evening and hail from areas from where no such cases were reported previously. On the other hand, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and joint secretary Lav Agarwal apprised Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on the latest health situation in the West Godavari town.

