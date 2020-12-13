STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 40% accidents in Andhra Pradesh took place during night hours, killing 1,800 people 

According to the Road Accidents in India-2019 report, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 21,992 accidents, in which 7,984 people were killed and 24,619 injured, in 2019.

Published: 13th December 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

It was a black Wednesday for motorists from Kottayam as six people lost their lives in four separate road accidents across Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

Representational image.

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Blame it on poor visibility or carelessness of drivers, around 1,800 people fell victim to road accidents reported in the State in 2019 during night hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH). 

According to the Road Accidents in India-2019 report, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 21,992 accidents, in which 7,984 people were killed and 24,619 injured, in 2019. As many as 7,682 accidents were reported on National Highways, 5,288 on State highways and the rest 9,022 on other roads. The number of accident deaths was more on national highways, 3,114, followed by other roads (2,834) and State highways (2,036).

According to the data, more than 40 per cent of the road mishaps took place during the night hours --- between 9 pm and 6 am --- when the drivers find it tough to see the vehicles in front from a distance due to poor light conditions, resulting in collision with parked vehicles or hitting vehicles from rear. 

The data showed that 5,195 road accidents were due to one vehicle hitting another from behind and 1,543 persons lost their lives in such mishaps. Similarly, 199 people were killed in 652 mishaps as vehicles rammed into parked vehicles.

In addition to poor light, travelling during night hours in November, December and January proved fatal as the roads lack basic infrastructure for safe commuting in fog. “The highest number of 2,011 road accidents were reported in December, 1,891 in January and 1,788 in November,” as per the MORTH data.

Retro Reflective Tape
As the number of accidents involving collision of vehicles from behind and front have been increasing on the highways, the MORTH has made affixing of Retro Reflective Tape (RRT) mandatory for all transport vehicles, heavy vehicles and cars as per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 2019 (Amendment). 

Unfortunately, transport and road safety officials have failed to inspect the vehicles and implement the Act strictly to prevent mishaps during the night hours. Meanwhile, the increase in fatalities due to parked vehicles on roads during night hours highlighted the dire need for a robust highway police patrol system. 

The number of persons killed due to collision with parked vehicles on roads steadily increased in the past two years. One can clearly notice the vehicles affixed with reflective tape on the backside from a distance of more than one kilometer, which helps others drive carefully when the vehicle approaches.

“Though there are clear instructions from the Central government, the State officials have failed to take such initiatives to the public. Not just in the case of RRT, the State lags behind in implementing a few more directions. Effective implementation of retro reflective tape rule and other safety measures will help prevent road accidents during night hours,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident Andhra pradesh road accidents
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp