Pig menace and clogged drains still haunting Eluru residents

At least now the Corporation should conduct a special drive to shift these animals from residential localities to outskirts of the city,” said S Dhanunjeyudu, a resident of Tangellamudi.

Published: 13th December 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Stray pigs look for food at a residential colony

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

ELURU: Even a week after a strange illness broke out in Eluru of West Godavari, sanitation in the city remains poor. Locals say there has been no improvement in sanitation as clogged drains, and pig and mosquito menace continue to mar the city.

During a ground-level inspection of Dakshina Veedhi, Padamara Veedhi, Kobbari Thota, Thurupu Veedhi, Kothapeta,  Tangellamudi and other localities by TNIE on Saturday, stray pigs were seen looking for food discarded by restaurants and other eateries near residential localities.

a man draws water from a hand pump
installed right beside a drain, in Eluru of
West Godavari district on Saturday
| Prasant Madugul

Also, drains clogged with single-use plastic and other garbage reflected officials negligent attitude towards hygiene even with a pandemic lurking around. Several residents complained that the pig menace has gone up, if anything. “Over the months, the stray pig population has only increased.

The only possible reason could be the civic body being too lenient on the pig rearers. Repeated representations to the authorities have been in vain. At least now the Corporation should conduct a special drive to shift these animals from residential localities to outskirts of the city,” said S Dhanunjeyudu, a resident of Tangellamudi.

“We are worried about the ongoing drainage cleaning work as the silt taken out is being dumped on the streets and left unattended,” said B Radha Kumari of Thurupu Veedhi. Meanwhile, municipal commissioner D Chandra Shekhar told TNIE that a special drive was launched in various parts of the city on Saturday with the help of pig catchers. The EMC has also warned the rearers of strict action if they abandon their animals on the streets. 

On the silt being dumped on roadside, the civic chief said the sludge from drains are in a semi-liquid state when taken out and left to dry for 2-3 days before the workers clean them. “Strict instructions have been given to the workers to remove the silt within a given time period. Disinfection and fogging operations are underway in several localities where mosquito menace is rampant.”

