VP Venkaiah Naidu returns to New Delhi after 7-day Vizag visit

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu rounded off his sevenday visit to Visakhapatnam and left for New Delhi on Saturday. He was given a warm send off by Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V Vinay Chand, city police commissioner and other officials at the airport.

The Vice-President, during his stay in the city, visited Central Marine Research Institute and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology and interacted with scientists and staff. He also addressed a few virtual meetings from Visakhapatnam.

Earlier in the day, TDP leaders including former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, MLA Velagapdu Ramakrishna Babu and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy called on Venkaiah Naidu and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention for setting up a 500-bed ESI hospital and a medical college in the city for which foundation was laid by the then Union Minister of Labour Bandaru Dattatreya.

They said though two years elapsed, there was not much progress. Since a large number of contract workers and public sector undertakings are in the city, the ESI hospital should be up in the city at the earliest, they said. Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention for permission from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for expanding Pendurthi-Araku road into a four-lane road.

