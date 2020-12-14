STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Active cases fall below 5,000 as 506 more test positive in Andhra Pradesh

Overall recoveries climb to 8.63 lakh; state tests 63,873 samples in a day; four more die 

Published: 14th December 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to be tested for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active coronavirus cases fell below 5,000 to 4,966 as Andhra Pradesh recorded 613 recoveries in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 63,873 samples were tested in the period, out of which 506 returned positive. The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far has crossed 1.08 crore.

Chittoor was the only district where the single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was over 100 even as nine districts reported under 50 cases infections each, with the lowest of 12 in Kadapa. With 17 new cases, the aggregate in Anantapur breached 67,000.  

With the fresh additions, the overall recoveries has climbed to 8.63 lakh at a time when all districts have less than 900 active case with the highest of 884 in Krishna district and the lowest of 79 in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, four more patients succumbed to the virus in the period; Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Vizianagaram reported one casualty each. Vizianagaram district, which reported a COVID-19 death after a while, still stands at the bottom of the table in terms of overall fatalities. 

Chittoor has reported the highest number of casualties (835) in the state.  After 1.08 crore sample tests, the overall infection positivity rate fell to 8 per cent.

Classes for 7th students from today

Regular classes for seventh students in the State will commence on Monday. Earlier, the government, which is reopening schools in a graded manner due to COVID-19, had announced that the classes for sixth and seventh students will begin on December 14.  “We will take some more time to start classes for sixth students as the situation is not completely under control yet,” Education Minister A Suresh told TNIE. 

