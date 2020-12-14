STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains fill irrigation projects to brim, recharge groundwater table

As per the State water audit from June 1 to December 13 this year, the State received 11,933.81 TMC of water from both rainfall and flood water from upstream of different rivers.

Published: 14th December 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though heavy rains from August to October and again in November under Nivar and Burevi cyclones have caused distress to the farming community, they filled the irrigation projects across the State to the brim and recharged the ground-water table considerably. 

As per the State water audit from June 1 to December 13 this year, the State received 11,933.81 TMC of water from both rainfall and flood water from upstream of different rivers. At present, the storage level in the State including groundwater and soil moisture is 1,024.24 TMC.

For the first time, Pennar basin in the State witnessed abundant water inflow and Somasila reservoir was filled to brim and Kandaleru reservoir, which caters to the drinking water needs of Chennai and Tirupati cities, accumulated 60 TMC of water, which is a record high in last five years. 

“We are confident that water levels in various major and minor projects and tanks in Pennar basin will be sufficient to address the needs of irrigation and drinking water for next two years,” an official from the irrigation department in Nellore told TNIE. 

As per data from Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information & Management System, the State received 6,057.39 TMC from rains and 5,876.42 TMC inflows from other States. Inflows into Penna river were 331.84 TMC (at Somasila). Due to rains that lashed different parts of Rayalaseema, several river  tributaries including Kundu, Chitravathi, Papagni, Bahuda, Jayamangali, Cheyyur, Pincha were in spate.

Current water levels  in major reservoirs in Penna basin including Somasila, Gandikota, Kandaleru, Chitravati, PABR, Mylavaram put together is 100.5 TMC and if the minor irrigation projects and tanks are also taken into account, the water storage levels in the basin will be more. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp