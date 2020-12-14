Mystery illness patients discharged in hasty manner: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A three-member committee formed by TDP visited the Eluru district hospital and interacted with patients of mystery illness. It alleged that the government had discharged the patients in a hasty manner before they completely recovered. It also claimed that efforts to address the situation are only limited to statements, but the ground reality is different.

The three-member committee comprising former minister Nimmakayala Chinnarajappa and MLCs Rajendraprasad and P Ashok Babu visited the Eluru district hospital and interacted with patients and doctors. It opined that water contamination could be a reason for the mystery illness.

Speaking to mediapersons, the panel members said the government has utterly failed in addressing the situation and hastily discharged the patients admitted to the hospital with mystery illness symptoms. They said that if the government cannot afford treatment, the TDP will provide the treatment through NTR Trust.