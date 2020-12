By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The police stepped up surveillance and combing in Vizag Agency following an exchange of fire between Maoists and Odisha security forces on Sunday in Singaram forest area near Andhra-Odisha Border.

SP B Krishna Rao said there has been a drop in Maoist movement and that the locals were now more inclined towards the government.

He added that a string of outreach programmes is the main reason for many members of banned party to surrender.