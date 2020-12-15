STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9.48 lakh Andhra farmers to get Rs 1,252 cr crop insurance claims for Kharif 2019

The stage is set for the payment of crop insurance claims to the farmers for Kharif 2019 under the Free Crop Insurance Scheme on Tuesday. 

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the payment of crop insurance claims to the farmers for Kharif 2019 under the Free Crop Insurance Scheme on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit the amount to the unencumbered accounts of the farmers. A total `1,252 crore insurance claims will be paid to 9.48 lakh farmers. Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance was one of the promises made to the farmers by Jagan during his 3,648 km-long Praja Sankalpa Yatra and it was implemented as soon as he became Chief Minister. 

For various reasons, farmers suffered crop loss during Kharif 2019. As they were covered under the free crop insurance scheme, their crop insurance claims are being settled by the government and the amount will be credited to their account on Tuesday.Several of these farmers have also suffered losses during the recent heavy rains and the crop insurance amount to be provided to them on Tuesday is expected to help them recoup some of their losses.

In fact, the State government had cleared the crop insurance premium (State share) of `122.61 crore for 2018-19 Rabi kept pending by the previous TDP government and the crop insurance claims for that season were paid on June 26 this year. A total `596.26 crore was paid to 5.94 lakh farmers.  For Kharif 2019, the State government had paid the farmer’s share of `468 crore and its share of `503 crore to the insurance companies. 

Model town  
Taking stock of the development works in the Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA), Mydukur, Kamalapura, Rayachoti assembly constituencies and Kadapa town, the Chief Minister on Monday directed the officials to develop Pulivendula as a model town in a phased manner. He asked the officials to send the proposals for the sanctioned irrigation projects for judicial preview. They said tenders for construction of 76 roads with an outlay of `184 crore are being called. He also approved `92 crore for underground drainage works in Vempalli. 

The officials were to develop Gandi Veeranjaneya Swamy temple with an estimated cost of `21 crore and renovate 24 other temples and construct 26 temples in SC, ST and BC colonies. It was also decided to set up a BC Girls Residential School in Thonduru, rythu bazaars in Pulivendula and Vempalle, cricket stadium in Pulivendula, develop Kadapa railway station and RIMS road in Kadapa, four thoroughfares in Kadapa with an outlay of `217 crore and extend the runway of Kadapa airport for night landing facility, for which 47 acres will be handed over to the Airports Authority of India. 

Research centre 
Institute of Rural Management Anand-AP will set up Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock Limited (APCARL)  in Pulivendula. Plaque for setting up IRMA - AP will be unveiled on December 24.

