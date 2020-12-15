Amaravati will be only capital of AP: BJP chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju as assured protesting farmers that Amaravati will continue to be the only capital of the State. Extending solidarity to the protesting farmers at a programme organised by the state unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Thullur on Monday, he lauded the determination of the agitating farmers to retain Amaravati as the only capital of the State. “We too want Amravati as the State capital and there are no two things about it,” he maintained.

He demanded that the government issue 64,000 pattas to farmers in Amaravati, who gave their lands to the government, and develop the remaining 9,000 acres. He said the BJP will construct its state headquarters in Vijayawada.“Jagan first supported Amaravati as the state capital and now sings three-capital tunes. We condemned it. The previous TDP government spent `7,200 crore tax payers’ money, which included `2,500 crore from the Centre. Already, `800 crore was given for Amaravati smart city and `4,000 crore loan was taken from Hudco,” he said.

Notwithstanding Jagan’s decision, the Prime Minister is ensuring that national-level institutions are set up in Amaravati region like AIIMS - Mangalagiri, Agriculture University, National Institute of Design. “Completion of Kanakadurga flyover and progress of Benz Circle flyover along with six-lane road to Machilipatnam shows the Centre’s sincerity to develop the region,” he said and added defence installations in Nimmakuru and Avanigadda were also set up in the region.

Veerraju said if the BJP comes to power in the State in 2024, AP will witness all-around development. “In five years, the capital city will be constructed with just `5,000 crore,” he promised and criticised the comments made by YSRC leaders on Amaravati agitation.