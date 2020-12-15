Andhra CM to meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discuss Disha Bill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday where he is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and also a few other Union ministers. Jagan would reach the national capital at 4.15 pm and drive to his official residence at 1-Janpath. Later, he is expected to have the meeting with Shah around 9 pm to discuss various pending issues, sources said.

The CM is expected to discuss the modified AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, 2020, which was passed by the Andhra Pradesh Legislature during the winter session. The Bill requires the President’s assent after clearance by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Assembly’s resolution seeking abolition of the State Legislative Council is also awaiting Centre’s approval.

According to sources, during the meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister is expected seek the clearance of revised cost estimates of the Polavaram project and also try to resolve pending issues of the AP State Reorganisation Act. He is expected to pursue the State’s request for CBI enquiry into the alleged irregularities in Amaravati and the AP Fibernet project. Jagan is likely to explain to Shah the land resurvey, which is to commence on December 21, and the distribution of house site pattas on Dec 25.