CM Jagan all set to launch Amma Vodi phase 2 on January 9

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the second phase of Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme on January 9. The minister said the names of parents/guardians of eligible students will be displayed in ward/village secretariats on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, economically backward parents of students of class 1 to Intermediate will get financial assistance of `15,000 per year. The scheme is applicable to the students of government schools and colleges. In the first phase of the Amma Vodi scheme, `6,336 crore was given to 43,54,600 beneficiaries.

