CM Jagan all set to launch Amma Vodi phase 2 on January 9
VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the second phase of Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme on January 9. The minister said the names of parents/guardians of eligible students will be displayed in ward/village secretariats on Wednesday.
Under the scheme, economically backward parents of students of class 1 to Intermediate will get financial assistance of `15,000 per year. The scheme is applicable to the students of government schools and colleges. In the first phase of the Amma Vodi scheme, `6,336 crore was given to 43,54,600 beneficiaries.
Schedule for selection of beneficiaries
- December 10 to 20: Registration of names of parents and guardians
- Dec 16: Names of parents/guardians of eligible students to be displayed at village/ward secretariats
- Dec 19: The list to be published on Amma Vodi portal at 6 pm after corrections
- Dec 20-24: Review of list by school, college principals and secretariat staff
- Dec 26: Display of the lists in ward and village secretariats after final changes
- Dec 29: Online inclusion of lists approved by gram sabhas
- Dec 30: Sending the final lists received by principals to district education officers & collectors; approval of the final lists by district collectors