Maoists gun down ‘police informer’

The killing of the tribal is said to be in retaliation to the exchange of fire with the police in which two Maoists were killed in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) cut off area on Sunday.

Published: 15th December 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Branding him as a police informer, suspected Maoists gunned down Gemmeli Krishna Rao of Vakapalli village in Nurmati Panchayat of G Madugula mandal in the wee hours of Monday.  The wife of Krishna Rao said, “Two Maoists stormed into our house in the early morning and took away my husband forcibly and later killed him.” 

The killing of the tribal is said to be in retaliation to the exchange of fire with the police in which two Maoists were killed in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) cut off area on Sunday. The Pedabayalu-Korukonda area committee of the CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility for the killing in a letter left near the body of the victim. 

In the letter, the Maoists stated that “Krishna Rao and his brother Rama Rao, president of Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) harassed the villagers without allowing them to graze their cattle and collect firewood from the forest

Killing tribal a timid act by Maoists: SP

“After a police outpost was set up at Nurmati, Krishna Rao was actively associated with the police. Following Ramguda EoF, a Jamporlu villager informed us that Krishna Rao provided shelter for the police personnel. He was warned several times but since he did not change his attitude, the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the CPI-M, killed him.” Meanwhile, the police said it was a timid act by the Maoists.

Superintendent of Police (SP) B Krishna Rao said, “The Maoists are now desperate since they are losing grip over the Agency, hence they attempted retrieving their ‘respect’ by killing a tribal of Vakapalli village.” He said the tribals are now supporting the government since they want development. He said the police will continue with their activities to reach out to tribals, while surveillance and combing operations will continue.

