Rs 500 crore vertical buildings proposed to house KGH, AMC

Dr Sudhakar said the Panagal building at AMC campus will be demolished and a seven-storey building is mooted to be constructed in its place.

Andhra Medical College

Andhra Medical College (File Photo |EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  King George Hospital (KGH) and Andhra Medical College (AMC) will soon have vertical buildings — to be constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore — to accommodate all their departments. 
While Rs 120 crore will be earmarked for the AMC, Rs 380 crore will be spent on the modernisation of the KGH, according to AMC principal Dr PV Sudhakar.

Dr Sudhakar said the Panagal building at AMC campus will be demolished and a seven-storey building is mooted to be constructed in its place. The building will accommodate all departments from anatomy to community medicine, and even pre-clinical and para clinical departments. Dr Sudhakar said the new buildings have been proposed to provide the much-needed space in the vicinity of the KGH. However, the front elevation of the existing KGH building, which is a heritage structure, will be retained. 

Radiology, Radio therapy, Orthopaedic, Cardiology, and Gynaecology wards will be demolished. Four new multi-floor blocks will come up in the north, east, west and south wings of the present building. 
In the centre, an administrative and service building along with a parking facility will be constructed. The four new structures will be of seven or nine floors. 

A building will accommodate the outpatient wing; second will house the emergency block, third Maternal and Child Health, including Gynaecology, Paediatric, Paediatric surgery, Obstetrics; and the fourth will house Medicine, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic surgery, General surgery and Orthopaedic wings.To facilitate the expansion, some departments such as Gynaecology, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic surgery and Orthopaedic wings will be shifted to VIMS. Medical and surgery units of one each will also be shifted to VIMS. Radiology and Radiotherapy wings will be shifted to super-speciality blocks.

Existing emergency and casualty wards will function from the existing buildings till the new ones are constructed. Bhavanagar ward, Rajendra Prasad ward and paediatric wards will be demolished. Delhi-based Arch and Design has prepared the detailed project report for the proposed new buildings. During his recent visit, the Director of Medical Education (DME) suggested some modifications and asked them to come up with modified. The DME told the agency to study the Kurnool Medical College and other new colleges’ designs and incorporate the same in the design concept. 

